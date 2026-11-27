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Algeria's under-17 side have written a new chapter in their history after a precious and hard-fought 1-0 win over the Dominican Republic in their final group-stage match at the Under-17 World Cup. The result officially secures their place in the next round and confirms them as one of the standout emerging teams at the tournament.

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Friday's match was no ordinary way to close the group stage. It was an early final with no room for compromise. Both teams knew only a win would earn them a place in the next round and give their fans the joy of qualification.

Algeria's players had determination written all over their faces from the opening minutes. Sharp and confident, they took control of midfield and probed for a way to goal from every angle. The Dominican Republic relied on defensive organisation and quick counter-attacks.

The breakthrough came in the 27th minute. Star man Yacine Abed cracked a strong defence and scored the game's only goal in superb fashion, setting the stands alight and handing his country an advantage they would hold until the end.

Abed's goal was more than just a goal. It was the ticket to qualification and a moment of self-affirmation. It gave his team-mates a huge morale boost and let them play with greater freedom for the rest of the game.

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The Dominican Republic tried to respond, stepping up their attacks in search of an equaliser. Algeria's defence rose to the occasion and produced one of their best performances of the tournament. Solid and well organised, they denied the opposition any real chance to score.

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The second half looked completely different. Algeria dropped back somewhat to protect the lead and relied on counter-attacks, while the Dominican Republic pressed with everything they had. It got them nowhere against a brave Algerian goalkeeper and his back line.

For the Algerian fans, the closing minutes were the hardest of all. They were on edge until the referee blew to confirm a 1-0 win and a deserved place in the round of 32, a major achievement for the Arab side.

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The win lifts Algeria to 6 points and second place in the group, behind Chile on goal difference. Two wins and one defeat have made for a campaign marked by fighting spirit and strong character.

The Dominican Republic finished third in the group on 4 points. They still hope to go through as one of the best third-placed teams, pending the results of the other groups that have yet to play their final round of matches.

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Algerian football is clearly on the right track at youth level. This generation has the talent to shape the future and fly the Algerian flag high on the international stage.