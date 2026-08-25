This was no ordinary day at the headquarters of the Royal Dutch Football Association in Zeist. For years his name had been tied to Barcelona and tiki-taka. Now Xavi Hernandez was here as manager of the Netherlands. A new and surprising chapter in the Spanish maestro's career begins from the heart of the country that gave birth to the Total Football which shaped his own philosophy.

The 46-year-old officially took up his duties with the Dutch national team, succeeding Ronald Koeman in his first experience at the helm of a national side.

His official presentation to the media won't take place before Tuesday, but the Catalan wasted no time. He toured the KNVB facilities and held his first working meetings with his new coaching staff.

The biggest irony of day one involved a man who knows Xavi well, though from the other side of the pitch. Nigel de Jong, now the director of professional football at the Dutch association, was the first to greet him. The pair were fierce opponents in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa.

That unforgettable match between Spain and the Netherlands featured De Jong's infamous violent challenge on Xavi's chest. Today it turned into a friendly embrace and smiles, a moment that summed up the spirit of football and its twists.

Xavi has clearly decided to blend loyalty to his footballing family with Dutch expertise. Alongside his usual men, brother Oscar Hernandez, Sergio Alegre and Ivan Torres, he has called upon local legends to make his project a success, chief among them the historic striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, Moroccan Adil Ramzi and goalkeeping coach Patrick Lodewijks.

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The real test won't wait long. Xavi's first official match in charge of the Netherlands will be fiery by any measure, coming on 24 September at the Johan Cruyff Arena, when the Dutch host eternal rivals Germany in a testing start to the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.