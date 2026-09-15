Video: with Moroccan feet, Al Ain crush Al Nassr and spoil Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the elite

Al-Nassr's return to the AFC Champions League Elite unravelled at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates travelled to the UAE hoping for a statement and got one, just not the kind they wanted. Al-Ain tore them apart 4-0 and proved they can go toe to toe with one of the continent's biggest names.

The visitors came looking for a strong start on their return to the elite competition, having dropped down to the AFC Champions League Two last season. That plan collapsed fast. Al-Ain pounced on every slip and punished them without mercy.

The Rahimi family strike Al-Nassr with a hat-trick

Just 25 minutes in, Hussein Rahimi opened the scoring after a catastrophic error from Saad Al-Nasser. The left-back had time and space but played a dreadful pass, and Rahimi seized on it before slotting the ball between the legs of Nawaf Al-Aqidi.

Read also: Video: the Rahimi family destroy Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia through the feet of Hussein and Sofiane!

No solutions came from Al-Nassr. The hosts kept pressing and exploiting the spaces behind the visitors' defence until Rahimi struck again on 63 minutes, timing a perfect run into yet another gap in the back line.

Sofiane completed the family affair on 72 minutes, adding Al-Ain's third. The two Moroccan brothers had now scored the first three goals of the night, exposing a defensive collapse and an inability to cope with the hosts' movement.

Giacomarks writes the ending, and Khalid Eisa shines

As Al-Nassr chased any route back into the game, Al-Ain looked sharper and better organised. Khalid Eisa stood firm in the hosts' goal, dealing with chance after chance and refusing to let the Saudi side pull one back.

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The final blow landed on 85 minutes. Giacomarks converted a pass from Rahimi for the fourth, capping an exceptional night for the Emirati side against opponents who could not create danger at either end.

Al-Ain, then, ruined the comeback for Ronaldo and his teammates. Back in the continent's strongest tournament after a season in the AFC Champions League Two, Al-Nassr opened their campaign with a heavy four-goal defeat at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. The hosts controlled proceedings from first whistle to last.