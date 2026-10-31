Ricardo Kaka has sent a message to Milan fans ahead of tonight's big derby against Inter in the tenth round of Serie A, a match that carries special significance for the Brazilian legend.
His first goal for Milan came against Inter in October 2003. That match finished 3-2 to the Rossoneri, a result he hopes to see repeated tonight.
The Derby della Madonnina brings prestige of its own, but this evening holds extra meaning for what happens before kick-off. Milan will induct Kaka into the club's Hall of Fame, handing him the honour in front of a packed San Siro.
Milan posted two videos across their official social media channels earlier this afternoon. One shows Kaka presenting a "love letter" to the fiery derby. The other captures him greeting fans in the street.
"Dear Milan fans, the derby match will remain etched in my memory, and scoring my first goal during it was truly a unique feeling," Kaka wrote. "Some magical moments are unforgettable, and some kinds of love never end." He added: "Forza Milan!".
Inter sit top of Serie A with 25 points. Milan lie fifth on 18.