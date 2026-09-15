Liverpool are into the round of 16 of the English Football League Cup. They saw off Tottenham 3-1 at Anfield tonight in the third round of the competition, the round of 32.

Alexis Mac Allister broke the deadlock on 21 minutes before Cody Gakpo doubled the lead in the 54th.









Tottenham refused to fold. Conor Gallagher pulled one back in the 69th minute to set the tie alight.









Liverpool held firm, though, and Dominik Szoboszlai settled matters with a third in the first minute of stoppage time to snuff out any comeback.









Egypt's Omar Marmoush led the Tottenham attack until the final whistle but couldn't find a way past the Liverpool defence.

Spurs had booked their place at this stage by thrashing Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the previous round.

The nine Premier League clubs in European competition, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sunderland, all entered the Carabao Cup in the third round.