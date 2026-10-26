Youssef En-Nesyri is in the form of his life. The Morocco and Al-Ittihad striker struck again on Monday evening, conjuring a superb goal against Uzbekistan's Navbahor in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

His late winner arrived in the 90th minute, sealing a 2-1 victory for "the Dean" and lifting them to four points in this edition of the tournament.

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What made it stand out was the manner of it. En-Nesyri curled home a direct free-kick, the first time he has ever scored this way, and the strike sent the fans of "the Dean of Asia" into a frenzy.

Praise poured in for the Moroccan's display and for dragging Al-Ittihad over the line, a welcome turnaround after a draw and a defeat in their opening two rounds.

That goal took his tally for the club to eight this season, to go with two assists in 14 appearances across domestic and continental competitions.