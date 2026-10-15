Video: with a stunning goal, Murad Batna creeps towards Ronaldo's throne in the Roshn League

Morocco's Mourad Batna, the Al-Fateh star, has continued his creep towards the throne of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, in the Saudi Roshn League, after his stunning goal against Al-Hazem.

Trailing 2-1 away at Al-Hazem, Al-Fateh flipped the game in the closing minutes to win 3-2 on Thursday in the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Batna created Al-Fateh's first and second goals. Then he finished the job himself in stoppage time, lashing home a powerful free-kick from the side of the penalty area.

Opta statistics show the Moroccan has become the third-highest scorer of free-kick goals in the Saudi Roshn League since he joined Al-Fateh in the 2020-2021 season.

Level with him on that tally sits Tunisia's Saad Bguir, both men having scored 5 free-kick goals since the 2020-2021 season.

Only two players sit above the pair: Cristiano Ronaldo and his former Al-Nassr team-mate, Brazil's Anderson Talisca, each on 6 goals.

One more goal and Mourad Batna leaves Saad Bguir behind, pulling level with Ronaldo and Talisca at the top of the Roshn League's free-kick scoring charts since the 2020-2021 season.