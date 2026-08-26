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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Video: with a gift from Abou El Shamat, Al-Ahly eliminate Auckland and set up a date with Sundowns

Al Ahli vs Auckland FC
Al Ahli
Auckland FC
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Saudi Arabia
New Zealand

A hard-fought win for the Saudi team

Saleh Abu Al-Shamat fired Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia into the second round of the 2026 Intercontinental Cup for clubs, his single goal seeing off New Zealand's Auckland in a hard-fought opener at the Al-Inma Stadium.

The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute. Eduard Spertsyan burst down the right flank like a rocket, reached the edge of the penalty area and slid an excellent pass into Abu Al-Shamat, who tucked it away with his first touch of the match.

Al-Ahli now face Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa on 19 September in the second round of the cup for the three continents: Asia, Africa and Oceania.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Real chances were thin on the ground. Beyond a handful of Al-Ahli attempts, Auckland kept their defence tight through a first half that fell well short of the second in quality.

After the break, Al-Ahli found their rhythm, grabbed the only goal and then spurned several openings to add to it.



   Their task got easier in the 89th minute, when Auckland's Sam Cosgrove was shown a straight red card for a violent tackle on an Al-Ahli player.

The closing minutes brought nothing new. Al-Ahli kept the ball, Auckland pushed timidly for an equaliser that never came, and the Saudi side saw the game out for the win.

 You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums


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