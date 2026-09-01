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Video: Will he play in the Clásico? Martinelli arrives in Riyadh to join Al-Hilal

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The Brazilian winger will be the third foreign signing for "the Boss"

Arsenal's Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli has touched down in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, ahead of a move to Al-Hilal in the current summer transfer window.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" published a video clip of Martinelli after his arrival in Riyadh, before he climbed into a private car on his way to completing his transfer to "the Boss" in the ongoing summer market.

The timing is striking. It comes just minutes before Al-Hilal's first Clasico of the new season, against traditional rivals Al-Ahli, at the Kingdom Arena, in a rescheduled match from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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According to "Thmanyah" channels, Martinelli is expected to head to the Kingdom Arena to watch the Clasico between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

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Press reports had already revealed that Al-Hilal struck an agreement with Arsenal to sign the Brazilian winger on a long-term contract, for more than 65 million euros including add-ons.

The move makes Martinelli Al-Hilal's third foreign signing of the ongoing summer market, following Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United and English striker Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa.

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