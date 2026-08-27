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Video: what is the truth behind Cristiano Ronaldo's appearance at the Champions League draw?

C. Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Al Nassr FC
Champions League
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Spain
Saudi Arabia

The Al-Nassr Saudi star sparks controversy!

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked a wave of controversy over the past few hours. Photos of the Al-Nassr captain and Real Madrid's all-time top scorer appearing at the draw ceremony for the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League set social media alight.

Read also.. Tears and shock: behind the scenes of Ronaldo's substitution on the night of Al-Nassr's comeback

The draw takes place today, Thursday 27 August 2026, in the principality of Monaco, with the league phase set to get under way on 8 September.

Users on "X" circulated numerous photos and a video clip of Ronaldo at the draw venue, impeccably dressed and signing shirts and papers for the fans.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL

Some newspapers and websites duly picked up the story and ran with it as normal. The truth, though, was rather different.

Dig into the reality of the matter and the picture changes. The clip came from the official Champions League account on "X", but it dates back to 2024, when Ronaldo did in fact attend the draw ceremony.

Ronaldo is currently preparing to feature for Al-Nassr against Al-Taawoun tomorrow, Friday, in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

No player looms larger over Champions League history. Ronaldo tops the all-time scoring charts with 140 goals, and he has lifted the trophy five times, once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

Saudi Roshn Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

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