Video: watch the moment Ronaldo arrived in Madrid: what did the fans do?

Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Madrid in the early hours of Thursday, having left the Portugal national team camp ahead of schedule.

The plane carrying the 41-year-old landed in the Spanish capital at around 1:20am. Roughly twenty minutes later, the forward left the airport in a car with Portuguese number plates, according to "Foot Mercato".

Around 12 supporters slipped into a private area of the airport through a vehicle entrance, greeting Ronaldo with chants and applause and trying to grab photos with him before he headed to his home in Madrid.

Spanish programme "El Chiringuito" shared a video of the arrival on its official "X" account.









Tension hangs over his return. The crisis began when Ronaldo spent the entire recent match against Norway on Portugal's bench, a game they won 2-1, and the Al-Nassr captain was furious.

Having refused to train after the Norway match, Ronaldo then held a meeting with Jesus, and it seemed matters had calmed down between the pair. Then came the press conference ahead of the Denmark match. Jesus insisted that no player, nor anyone else in football, would change his ideas. That was enough for Don, who left the Portugal camp and headed for Madrid.











