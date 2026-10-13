Video: Viking compound Bayern's misery: what is happening to Bayern Munich?

Norwegian side Viking doubled Bayern Munich's misery on Tuesday in the second round of the Champions League league phase.

Their second arrived in the 38th minute, a quick counter punishing Bayern for committing bodies forward.

It began with Viking defending deep under Bayern pressure. Then Erik Botheim threaded a clever pass through the defence to Petter Kristiansen on the right flank.

Kristiansen raced clear, rounded Bayern goalkeeper Urbig and slotted it into the bottom right corner with total composure.

Timing could hardly have been better. Viking fed off the noise inside the "Lyse Arena" and left Bayern in trouble before the half was out.

The hosts had gone ahead after just 72 seconds, defender Gianni Stensness heading home a historic opener.



