"United fans are thirsty".. this phrase sums up the scene at the Theatre of Dreams, where Manchester United, long absent from their European glories, returned to have their say in emphatic fashion.

Manchester United swept aside their guests Azerbaijan's Sabah with three unanswered goals in the first half, in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils piled on the pressure from the outset, giving the visitors no chance to catch their breath.

Their opener came in the 26th minute, and it began with a piece of skill down the left flank. Full-back Patrick Dorgu drove forward and delivered a precise low cross. Brazil's Matheus Cunha, wearing the number 10 shirt, met it with a first-time strike that found the net.

Three minutes before the break, captain Bruno Fernandes made it two in style.

Sabah's midfielder Youri Tielemans, of Belgium, gifted United the ball with a misplaced pass in the middle of the park. Fernandes pounced, collecting possession and firing confidently into the net for the second.

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Then came the pick of the bunch on 44 minutes. A quick attack found Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He rounded him with ease and calmly rolled the ball into the empty net, beating a Sabah defender's desperate attempt to clear it off the line. Half-time: Manchester United 3, Sabah 0.