Milan kept up the chase for the top spots in Serie A with a precious win away from home. The Rossoneri beat hosts Genoa 2-1 at the Luigi Ferraris on Sunday evening in the eleventh round of the competition.

Stefano's men came flying out of the blocks and wrapped up the first half with two goals, struck by Alfadjo Cissé and Christian Pulisic. Genoa pulled one back in the dying minutes but could not avoid defeat.

Cissé opened the scoring in the 13th minute. He pounced on a loose ball after Vasquez's error, turning a decisive pass from Adrien Rabiot into a right-footed finish that rippled the Genoa net.

The second arrived quickly. Pulisic doubled the lead in the 19th minute, seizing on Marcandalli's mistake, collecting a pass from Ramos and steering the ball accurately inside the post to stretch the visitors' advantage.

Mikael Egill Ellertsson lit up the closing stages in the 88th minute. He latched onto the rebound after the defensive wall blocked a Stephan El Shaarawy free kick and lashed a left-footed strike from the edge of the box into the left corner of Mike Maignan's goal.

Genoa threw everything forward in search of an equaliser. Milan held firm until the final whistle to bank three important points in their league campaign.

The win takes Milan to 24 points and up to fourth in the table, cutting the gap to leaders Lazio to five points. Genoa remain stuck on 13.