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Al Ahli v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Video: Trincao takes on Riyad Mahrez's mantle with Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia

Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli
Al-Wasl
Al Ahli
AFC Champions League Elite
Trincao
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese magician continues to shine

Portugal's Francisco Trincao, the Al-Ahli Saudi winger, took on the mantle of Algeria's Riyad Mahrez with "Al-Raqi" after scoring a superb goal against the UAE's Al-Wasl on Monday evening, in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

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The Portuguese magician doubled his side's lead on 56 minutes, lashing a left-footed effort from inside the box that the Al-Wasl goalkeeper could do nothing about.

He had already made the first one. Trincao swung over a wonderful cross on 20 minutes and Roger Ibanez headed it home, the Brazilian defender turning the delivery into the net.


That takes Trincao to nine goal contributions in 12 matches for Al-Ahli this season across all competitions, 6 goals scored and 3 created.

Most striking of all is the detail around him. Trincao has taken over corner-kick duty from the right-hand side, a job that belonged to Mahrez. Then came a goal that was a carbon copy of the Algerian magician's style. His rightful heir at Al-Raqi, in every detail so far.

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