Egyptian star Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet opened his goalscoring account with new club Al-Riyadh on Tuesday against Al-Shabab, in the third round of the 2026-2027 Saudi Pro League.

The game finished 3-3, with Trezeguet's side hanging on with ten men after Kadewere Keita was sent off in the 61st minute.

Trezeguet struck first in the 32nd minute. The ball dropped to him inside the box and he lashed a powerful effort past the Al-Shabab goalkeeper's left hand and into the net. He capped a fine display by teeing up another goal too.

Afterwards, Trezeguet said he feels comfortable in the Kingdom and that it has become his second home. He backed the Roshn League as one of the best in the world right now, not just the Middle East, drawing on his experience across the leagues of Turkey, Belgium and England, as he put it.

Asked by "Thmanyah" correspondent Khaled Al-Arrafa whether Al-Riyadh could keep up that level all season, he replied: "The team has an outstanding manager and the club provides all the necessary resources to deliver the best possible level. We will proceed step by step, and God willing we will meet at the end of the season with Al-Riyadh in the place it deserves."

Al-Riyadh sit 16th with a single point from three matches: the draw with Al-Shabab and two defeats, 4-2 to Al-Ettifaq and four unanswered goals to Al-Nassr. They have, however, reached the King's Cup round of 16 after seeing off Al-Zulfi 2-0.

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