The final whistle of Spain against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final brought a touching moment between Álvaro Morata, the captain who lifted the 2024 European Championship, and Lamine Yamal, the man now driving La Roja forward.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Morata refused to miss the final that earned Spain its second star.

The Como striker flew to New York for the match alongside other internationals left out of the tournament, among them Fermín López.

Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute of extra time to win it, and the celebrations spilled onto the pitch at the MetLife Stadium.

Amid the embraces, tears and congratulations, none stood out more than the one shared by Morata and Lamine Yamal.

Cameras caught the former Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid striker holding the young Barcelona star in a long embrace.

Affection and friendship ran through the gesture, a mark of the close bond between two players who never shared the pitch at this World Cup.

The scene captured the mood inside the Spanish camp. Coach Luis de la Fuente put it plainly after the final: "The players have set an example to follow of what a group, a team and a family should be."

That word, "family", lived in the embrace between Morata and Lamine. It marked the passing of the torch and showed that the triumphs of this new golden generation rest not only on talent, but on the unity and belonging that fill the dressing room.







