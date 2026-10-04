The Netherlands rediscovered their winning touch with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Serbia in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League.

Teun Koopmeiners opened the scoring on 31 minutes before Joshua Zirkzee struck the winner on 72. Mihajlo Cvetković grabbed Serbia's only reply on 35.

Xavi Hernández's side now sit top of the group on 8 points from two wins and two draws. Serbia prop up the table, still pointless after four straight defeats.

The Spaniard officially took charge of the Netherlands last August and made his competitive bow with them during the current international break.

Having kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Germany, the Dutch followed up with a 2-1 away win over Serbia and a 2-2 draw against Greece in the third round.



