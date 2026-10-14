Video: To fulfil a family member's wish: an unexpected gesture from Osimhen towards Yamal

Victor Osimhen stole the spotlight after Galatasaray's meeting with Barcelona on Tuesday, and not for anything he did on the pitch. The Nigerian striker had an unexpected request for Lamine Yamal.

Galatasaray went ahead at home in their second game of the Champions League league phase, then collapsed to a 4-1 defeat.

Once the final whistle sounded, Osimhen caught Yamal in the tunnel on the way to the dressing rooms and asked him to pose for a photo with his sister.

Footage published by Turkish website haberler has racked up huge engagement across social media. It shows Osimhen walking over to Yamal, taking him by the arm and steering him towards his sister, who wanted a keepsake snap with the Barcelona star.

Osimhen then turned photographer, according to the website, holding his sister's phone and taking the picture himself to grant her wish.

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