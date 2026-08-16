Arsenal are English Community Shield champions. The Gunners outplayed Manchester City from start to finish and won 3-0 today, Sunday, at the Millennium Stadium in the Welsh city of Cardiff, claiming the title for the 18th time in their history.

The Premier League champions began the match strongly, needing just 23 seconds to score, Riccardo Calafiori finishing after a wonderful pass from team-mate Myles Lewis-Skelly.









An early lead did not tempt the Gunners into sitting back. Across the 90 minutes they were the more dangerous side, hunting Manchester City's goal again and again.

City barely turned up. A few rare chances aside, they had no answer as Arsenal controlled almost every phase of the match.

The high tempo continued after that first goal, and Arsenal doubled their lead in the 28th minute. Martin Ødegaard swung in a cross, new signing Christos Tzolis headed it on, and Kai Havertz nodded home.









Possession counted for nothing. City failed to threaten David Raya in a first half that ended with the Gunners leading 2-0.

Enzo Maresca, Manchester City's new manager, tried to spark his side after the break, throwing on Jack Grealish, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki. Nothing changed in performance or result.

Arsenal, meanwhile, stayed dominant and dictated the tempo until they made it three through Martin Ødegaard in the 48th minute. Tzolis slipped him a wonderful pass, the Norwegian burst into the City box and calmly placed the ball beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.









With the game safe, Mikel Arteta rang the changes to rest his key men and hand others a run-out, chief among them Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyökeres and Eberechi Eze.

City looked to have downed tools after the third goal. Arsenal wasted a string of further chances that would have made the winning margin even heavier at the start of the English season.

Such a heavy defeat may plant doubts in the hearts of Manchester City's supporters, with historic manager Pep Guardiola gone at the end of last season and Enzo Maresca now in his place.