Video: they burned the grass and smashed the seats, a heavy Finnish bill arrives in Trabzon

Trabzonspor were not content with a thrilling 4-2 away win over Finnish side KuPS in their opening Europa Conference League fixture. Their supporters left another mark too, but this time it will cost the club a financial bill and a punishment expected from the European governing body.

Finland's official broadcaster Yle revealed a shocking report in the aftermath of the rioting that marred the match at the Tammela Stadium in Tampere, detailing the damage done to the pitch by fireworks and flares set off by the Turkish side's fans.

Burn marks and smashed seats

According to the report published by Turkish website "61saat", the flares lit by Trabzonspor supporters in the stands, some of which were thrown onto the pitch, left clear burn marks on the artificial turf of the Tammela Stadium. The worst of it came in the front section of the away stand where the Trabzonspor fans had gathered. A number of seats in the same section were wrecked too.

Trabzonspor will pay

Toni Hevonkorpi, the director of the Tammela Stadium, told the Finnish press the damage was not severe. Repairs, though, are necessary and unavoidable.

He explained that a small part of the artificial turf would be repaired and the damaged seats replaced, pointing out that the maintenance work could be completed within a single working day.

On the cost, the Finnish official said the exact figure would be determined once the repairs were finished, but he expected it to be in the region of a few thousand euros, stressing that "the repair costs will be charged to Trabzonspor through the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)".

Regrettable behaviour

Despite his displeasure, the stadium director praised the general atmosphere, saying: "The stadium was completely full and there was a wonderful footballing atmosphere, and the organisation was generally a success, but the incidents caused by the visiting team's supporters were regrettable."

Finnish fans need not worry about the next game at the ground, either. Hevonkorpi confirmed the Ilves clash with SJK will go ahead, with the burn marks confined to a small area and play possible even before the repairs are finished.

A warning that went unheeded

Here is the irony. Trabzonspor themselves issued an official warning on 14 October, before the match, telling their supporters not to use flares and firecrackers. The club stressed it was already facing ongoing disciplinary cases with UEFA and that such breaches could bring harsh punishments, up to and including a stadium closure.

Thick smoke and objects thrown onto the pitch still halted the match for a few minutes. A sporting victory has turned into an additional bill awaiting the Turkish club on the disciplinary desk in Nyon.



