Video: "There is no place for Vinicius now": Diomande rocks Real Madrid's calculations with a stunning goal!

Yan Diomande has fired a warning shot in the race for a starting spot at Real Madrid. The Ivorian struck a stunning goal against Racing Santander at El Sardinero, once again cashing in on the absence of Vinicius Junior and raising fresh doubts over the Brazilian's place in the coaching staff's plans.
Madrid took a stranglehold on the first half, racing three goals clear without reply. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring from a controversial penalty in the 11th minute, before Jude Bellingham doubled the lead on 22 minutes from an Arda Guler pass.
Diomande grabbed the third in the 36th minute. He pounced on a Racing clearance from a corner and lashed a right-footed shot from outside the box into the top corner past goalkeeper Aguirre, one of the standout moments of the match.
The winger is in sparkling form. Vinicius Junior's four-match suspension handed him his chance to start and prove himself, and he has seized it with a string of impressive displays that have made him a genuine contender for a regular place.
Those performances have taken Diomande to 5 goals this season, 4 of them in La Liga. He isn't simply filling in for the absent Brazilian star. He's determined to make the most of his moment and turn himself into an option the coaching staff can't ignore.
So the question looms. Will Vinicius walk straight back into the side once his ban is served, or is Diomande writing the opening chapter of a new era on the wing?