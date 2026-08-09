Video: The toughest journey of his life: Messi returns to Argentina to bid farewell to his father

A private plane from the United States touched down at Argentina's Rosario airport on Saturday, carrying Lionel Messi and his family home for a heartbreaking farewell. His father and agent Jorge Messi died at dawn that morning at the age of 68 in one of the city's clinics. No cause of death has been announced.

Agence France-Presse watched the Argentina captain arrive alongside his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children, according to airport authorities. Grief was written across every face. Most wore black before they climbed into a car under tight escort from local police.

The family will hold the funeral today, Sunday, in the town of Perez near Rosario, the birthplace of the Argentine legend north of Buenos Aires. It will be a closed family affair, away from the spotlight, according to local official sources cited by Agence France-Presse.

Losing Jorge Messi robs the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner of a fundamental pillar in his life. He was his son's strongest support through the difficult teenage years spent in Barcelona, far from home, after the boy moved to the Catalan club at just thirteen. The father managed his professional and financial affairs throughout an exceptional career.

Condolences poured in from across football, led by the Argentine Football Association and Barcelona.

The Spanish club's statement read: "FC Barcelona extends its sincere thanks to Jorge Messi for his steadfast commitment to our club, and for the precious trust he placed in us from the beginnings of his son Leo's footballing career and throughout his golden years with us."

Inter Miami answered with a touching gesture of loyalty. Messi has worn their colours since the summer of 2023, and on Saturday evening his teammates took the field against Mexico's Monterrey in black armbands, mourning the father of their star. The scene captured the depth of sympathy for the tragedy that has befallen one of the greatest footballers in history.