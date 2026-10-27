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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
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Video: the technical committee contradicts the Clasico referee's view on the Cancelo and Diomande incident

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
A. Balde
Y. Diomande
J. Cancelo
Spain
Côte d’Ivoire
Portugal

Baldé incident analysed

The Royal Spanish Football Federation's Technical Committee of Referees has settled the controversy over the two biggest flashpoints in Sunday's Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid won the game 2-1 at the Camp Nou.

Los Blancos spent the afternoon demanding a red card for Joao Cancelo over his challenge on Yan Diomande, plus a penalty for handball against Alejandro Balde.

The Technical Committee of Referees broke down Martinez Munuera's calls on the programme "Review Time".

On the first incident, the committee backed the referee. Munuera was heard saying "it is in a natural position, his hand is down in a natural position" after the ball struck Balde's arm.

The video review confirmed "the ball struck the defender's arm by accident and the referee's decision is correct".

The second call went the other way. The committee ruled that Munuera should have booked Cancelo for his challenge on Diomande's leg.

In their view, "Cancelo partially struck Diomande's leg, and there is no excessive force or excessive roughness", an incident they interpreted as a "reckless challenge".

Munuera waved play on after Cancelo's challenge, even though Diomande went down clutching his leg in muscular pain.

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