Sporting Lisbon's fans paid tribute to Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo in their own way during the team's match against Moreirense on Saturday evening at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, following his announcement that he was retiring from international football with Portugal.

The tribute came in the seventh minute, a nod to Ronaldo's shirt number. Fans rose to their feet as warm applause swept through the stands, a show of loyalty to the club where Ronaldo launched his professional career before his move to Manchester United in 2003.

Sporting had already thanked the player after his retirement announcement, saying: "Thank you for everything you have done for our country, you will remain forever in the history of Portugal."

Ronaldo, 41, announced on Thursday that he was retiring from Portugal duty after 23 years. He bows out holding both of men's international football's biggest records, with 234 caps and 146 goals.

Now plying his trade with Saudi club Al-Nassr, Ronaldo made his final international appearance on 24 September 2026, when Portugal beat Wales 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League in Lisbon.

Did Odegaard save them from embarrassment? A refereeing error denies Arsenal a penalty