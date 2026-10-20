The Spanish Football Federation's technical committee for referees has delivered its verdict on the decision to disallow a Real Betis goal in Barcelona's latest La Liga clash.

On the programme "Review Time", the selected incidents included the biggest flashpoint from last Saturday at La Cartuja: Lo Celso's goal against Barcelona, chalked off for a prior handball by Cucho Hernández.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos missed the handball on the pitch. Del Cerro Grande flagged it and sent him to the screen.



The referee reviewed the footage, ruled that Hernández had used his arm and judged the offence clear on the replay. The technical committee backed him, upholding the decision to rule out the goal.

A question opened the video issued by the committee: "Was the Real Betis goal correctly disallowed due to a handball by Cucho Hernández?".

First comes the full passage of play, then the detailed breakdown. The conclusion: the Betis player made a deliberate movement of the arm towards the ball before the attack carried on and Lo Celso tucked away the goal.







