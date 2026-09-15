Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia suffered a heavy blow against Al-Ain of the UAE. The clash between the two sides became an exceptional night for Moroccan brothers Hussein and Soufiane Rahimi, who between them scored three goals against the Global side in just 72 minutes.

Read also: Al-Nassr line-up against Al-Ain: Postecoglou stuns Pinto and changes the shape of the Global side!

Al-Nassr found themselves in trouble as Al-Ain punished the spaces and defensive errors that appeared clearly. The Emirati side grew more dangerous with every passing minute, and the Global side's defence simply could not stop the Rahimi family.

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Hussein Rahimi got things started. He scored Al-Ain's first goal in the 25th minute, pouncing on a defensive error and timing a perfect run to arrive in the right spot before slotting the ball into the net to give his team the lead.

He repeated the trick in the 63rd minute. A clever move inside the penalty area exploited the gaps in Al-Nassr's defence once more, and Hussein added a second for himself and his team to double the Global side's misery.

Hussein was not finished. His brother Soufiane Rahimi completed the family's historic night with Al-Ain's third in the 72nd minute, meaning Al-Nassr had conceded three goals off the feet of the two Moroccan brothers.

The clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ain became a stage for the Rahimi family's brilliance. Hussein and Soufiane took over the match, feeding off the errors and spaces in the Global side's back line and leaving Al-Nassr in desperate need of a strong response to get back into the game.