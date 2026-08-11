Video: The opening against Al Ahly.. this is how Barcelona's new dressing room looks

Barcelona pulled back the curtain on Tuesday, releasing images of a stunning revamp to the dressing rooms at the Camp Nou following recent renovation work.

The Camp Nou is gearing up to host Barcelona once again after a three-month absence. Hansi Flick's side return to their home on 19 August to face Egypt's Al Ahly in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

That match will open the new dressing rooms. The team's first La Liga home fixture follows on Thursday 27 August against Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona posted a video clip across their social media accounts showing the internal changes at the Blaugrana stadium, which has been transformed since the last match against Real Betis on 17 May.

A construction company seized the summer break to accelerate the renovation, aiming to open the third tier during the 2026/2027 season.

According to the newspaper "Sport", the original plan was to open this tier in October to lift the stadium's current capacity of 62,000 spectators.

Barcelona also want to fast-track the process of moving away fans into this area. That would end the disruption caused by rival supporters to Barcelona members in certain matches, particularly in the Champions League.

The latest timetables under consideration, however, push the opening of the third tier back to the end of the first quarter or even the start of the second quarter of 2027, meaning somewhere between February and April.

Installation of the roof that will cover the entire stadium begins after that. Fitting it will force Barcelona back to the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium for the first half of the 2027/2028 season.







