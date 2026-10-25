Bournemouth piled on the misery at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, running out 3-0 winners over Manchester United in the eighth round of the Premier League.









Ryan opened the scoring on 38 minutes, Marcus Tavernier added a second before the break on 43, and Evanilson wrapped things up on 71.

The win lifted Bournemouth to 9 points and 13th place. United stayed stuck on 7 points in 16th.









United haven't won in their last eight matches across all competitions. Their last victory came against Azerbaijan's Sabah in the Champions League, a 4-0 rout.

Michael Carrick's future now hangs in the balance as the Red Devils slide towards the bottom of the table.