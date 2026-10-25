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Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
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Video: "The final nail in Carrick's coffin?": Bournemouth humiliate Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
England

Manchester United's collapse continues

Bournemouth piled on the misery at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, running out 3-0 winners over Manchester United in the eighth round of the Premier League.



Ryan opened the scoring on 38 minutes, Marcus Tavernier added a second before the break on 43, and Evanilson wrapped things up on 71.

The win lifted Bournemouth to 9 points and 13th place. United stayed stuck on 7 points in 16th.



United haven't won in their last eight matches across all competitions. Their last victory came against Azerbaijan's Sabah in the Champions League, a 4-0 rout.

Michael Carrick's future now hangs in the balance as the Red Devils slide towards the bottom of the table.

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