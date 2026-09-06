Video: the derby turns red: Arsenal turn the tables on Chelsea and join City at the top

Arsenal edged a London derby with visitors Chelsea, winning 2/1 at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the Premier League.

Chelsea struck first. Morgan Rogers lit up the derby inside two minutes, then wound up the Gunners' fans by celebrating in front of them.

Kai Havertz hauled Arsenal level in the 25th minute, and the sides went in at the break locked at 1/1.

Martin Odegaard put the hosts ahead in the 50th minute as Arsenal picked up where they left off after the interval.

From there, Arsenal dominated the ball and poured forward, but Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stood firm to keep the score down.

The win takes Arsenal to nine points, level at the top with Manchester City. Chelsea stay on six points in fourth.

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