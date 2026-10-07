Lionel Messi stole the spotlight during Argentina's friendly against Benin in the early hours of Wednesday. The occasion carried a special weight, with the fans turning out in their numbers to pay emotional tribute to the "Tango" legend.

The emotion got to Messi before kick-off. Sitting inside the national team's bus, he broke down in tears as he took in the huge crowd and heard the chants ringing out in celebration of him and his career with Argentina.

Again Messi could not hold back the tears during the national anthem, cutting a moving figure on the touchline. Coach Lionel Scaloni also looked caught up in the moment as the special atmosphere swept through the ground.

Supporters chose a symbolic way to honour their captain. Play stopped in the tenth minute, a nod to the number 10 shirt Messi wore throughout his career, as the chants rose from the stands.

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That number 10 ran through the whole night. It is the defining hallmark of Messi's time with Argentina, a spell crowned by countless honours, chief among them the 2022 World Cup and the Copa América.

So the match against Benin became an exceptional night for Messi. His tears mingled with the fans' celebrations, a scene that laid bare the standing the veteran enjoys among his countrymen, before the number 10 stole the spotlight once more out on the pitch.







