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In one of the most thrilling matches of the season, Barcelona turned a two-goal deficit against Villarreal into a dramatic 3-2 lead after a second-half fightback featuring three consecutive goals, transforming the Catalan side's evening from an early nightmare into a stirring remontada at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 13th round of La Liga.

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Barcelona went into the game looking for another win to strengthen their position in the title race. Instead, Villarreal scored twice inside the first seven minutes, punishing defensive errors from the hosts, before Flick oversaw a comeback his side completed with three second-half goals.

Early shock: Villarreal punish Barcelona's mistakes

Villarreal didn't need long to upset Barcelona's plans. Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the fifth minute, exploiting a glaring error by the hosts, reaching the ball on the edge of the box and unleashing a powerful shot into the net.

The visitors gave Barcelona no time to catch their breath. Tani Oluwaseyi added a second in the seventh minute from a precise pass by Alberto Moleiro, and the home supporters looked on in shock with their side two goals down.

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The Catalan side tried to respond quickly and took control of possession, relying on the movement of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Karim Adeyemi. Villarreal stayed organised at the back and looked to hit them on the break.

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Barcelona had a golden chance to halve the deficit in the 21st minute. Referee Alejandro Hernández awarded a penalty after a VAR review, with Lamine Yamal fouled inside the area.

Yamal couldn't take it. His effort in the 23rd minute struck the right-hand post, and Barcelona's struggles went on. They tried to find the net several times without success, and Villarreal went in at the break 2-0 up.

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Flick's side hit back: Barcelona level with two quick goals

Barcelona came out for the second half a different team. They raised the tempo of their attacks and pressed the Villarreal defence harder, clearly intent on cutting the deficit quickly and dragging the match back to square one.

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Gerard Martín got them going in the 57th minute. He pounced on a precise cross from Pedri inside the penalty area and converted it with a superb header to spark the Catalan fightback.

The equaliser wasn't long in coming. Fermín López received a superb pass from Lamine Yamal inside the area in the 61st minute and fired a first-time shot into the bottom left corner of the Villarreal goal.

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Two goals in four minutes had wiped out the deficit. Barcelona's relentless pressure unsettled the visitors, who found it very difficult to stop the wave of home attacks.

Own goal completes the remontada

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Barcelona kept pushing for a third, and they didn't have to wait long. It came in the 67th minute.

Villarreal defender Pau Navarro tried to deal with a Barcelona attack but turned the ball into his own net, giving the hosts a 3-2 lead for the first time in the match.

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That completed an extraordinary comeback. Barcelona had trailed by two goals inside seven minutes, then turned the result around with three goals in just ten, feeding off intense attacking pressure and the confusion that gripped the Villarreal defence.

The visitors tried to get back into it in the remaining minutes, but Barcelona kept threatening. They forced goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi into action several times, most notably when he saved a powerful shot from Dani Olmo in the 83rd minute.

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Staggering numbers: Barcelona dominate the match statistics

Barcelona's superiority was overwhelming. They had 71% of possession to Villarreal's 29%, and 29 attempts on goal compared with just four for the visitors.

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Their expected goals reached 3.22, against just 0.16 for Villarreal. The hosts also created eight big chances to their opponents' one.

Nine of Barcelona's shots were on target, compared with two for Villarreal. Inside the opposition box, they racked up 48 touches while the visitors managed just two.

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Barcelona took ten corners and made 21 key passes, while Villarreal hadn't won a single corner as of the latest statistics update.

The 59,034 supporters at the Spotify Camp Nou witnessed one of the most thrilling spells of the game as their team turned a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 lead.

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Barcelona's second-half attacking display was exceptional. They refused to buckle after the early shock and turned the tables on Villarreal's Yellow Submarine, with Pedri, Fermín and Yamal shining. The dramatic win restored their lead over closest pursuers Real Madrid at the top to 3 points in the La Liga race.