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Roma returned from Parma's ground with a big 5-1 victory in a match that saw swings across both halves, before the capital side settled it with a powerful attacking display in the second half, extending their unbeaten run in the competition and sending a strong message to their next opponents in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain.

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Roma remain unbeaten in Serie A this season, and the capital side continue to turn the screw on neighbours and leaders Lazio in the race for the top.

Both sides went looking for an early goal. Parma almost led inside the first minute, but goalkeeper Mile Svilar saved Mariano Troilo's shot. In the ninth minute, Nesta Elphege rose to meet a cross from Emanuele Valeri, only to head over the bar. Roma hit back in the 12th minute when goalkeeper Giovanni Davara saved from Nahuel Molina, and Gianluca Mancini then wasted another chance with a header in the 15th.

Parma kept pressing. Emanuele Valeri almost put them ahead in the 18th minute, but Svilar kept out his header. Chances kept coming at both ends: Giovanni Fabiani headed past the post in the 23rd minute and Manu Koné cleared the crossbar in the 27th. Svilar also saved from Mandela Keita in the 33rd minute, while the Parma defence dealt with more than one dangerous Roma attempt before the visitors finally broke the deadlock.

It came in the 39th minute. Donyell Malen met a cross from Emanuele Lolli and turned it into the net with his right foot to give Roma the lead.

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Parma tried to respond before the break but couldn't find a goal, and Roma went in a goal to the good. They kept pushing for a second after the restart. Nahuel Molina fired just wide in the 48th minute, and Paulo Dybala tested Giovanni Davara with a shot in the 52nd, which the Parma goalkeeper saved.

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By the 54th minute, though, the hosts were level. Parma forward Nesta Elphege broke clear on a swift counter-attack from inside his own half, raced at great speed to the edge of the penalty area and shot from outside the box to Svilar's right.

Roma didn't wait long to restore their lead. Malen pounced after a Parma defensive error in the 68th minute, collecting the ball inside the penalty area and firing a right-footed shot into the bottom corner for his second of the match.

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Three minutes later, Rodrigo Mora made it three. He finished off a well-worked move in the 71st minute with a shot from inside the area that went in through the middle of the goal, giving the visitors a comfortable lead.

Wesley's cross brought the fourth in the 77th minute. Malen met it with a powerful right-footed shot from inside the penalty area, and the Dutch forward had his personal treble, a "hat-trick".

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Parma tried to cut the deficit in the closing stages, but Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Enrico Del Prato couldn't change the score, and Davara saved from Matías Soulé in the 82nd minute.

Malen wasn't finished. He refused to let the match end without a "super hat-trick", going clean through on the goalkeeper for his fourth of the match and Roma's fifth. He rounded him before shooting from a tight angle, and the match finished 5-1.

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Roma now have 30 points after 12 rounds, keeping up the chase of leaders Lazio on 32.