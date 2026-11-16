The Sun described a friendly that descended into a battleground.

It explained: "The friendly was by no means a real match, as tensions escalated near the end of the game and both sides exchanged punches."

One player hit the ground. Andy Rojas threw a punch at América star Dagoberto Espinoza, and the chaos spread as another player chased an opponent round the back of the goal.

Fans made their feelings clear, hurling cups and bottles at the players on the pitch.

Coaches and even some of the substitutes waded in to break up the brawl. Calm returned only when the two teams were urged off the pitch.

That reckless moment carried a heavy price. Both sides finished with eight men after three players from each team were sent off.

Red Bulls, one of the Major League Soccer clubs, lost Nehuen Benedetti, Ronald Donkor and Rojas for their part in the violence.

Club América had Emilio Lara, Ramón Juárez and Espinoza dismissed.

Benedetti's decisive goal settled it, Red Bulls winning 1-0.

Red Bulls coach Michael Bradley, son of former Swansea manager Bob, shrugged off the chaos and called it part and parcel of football.

He continued: "It's football, it's full of emotion, always. You hear people say there are no real friendlies. And what does that mean?"

He added: "The thing is simply that when the whistle blows, regardless of the type of game or its name or who you're playing against, when you're a player, when you're a competitor, when you get your chance, you want to play and you want to play well and you want to compete and you want to win."

He went on: "Club América is a big club and has a lot of really good players. It was a match and a night we were very excited for, and so at the end of the match you get some emotions that spill over. That's part of it on some nights."

A record number of red cards

On the 4th of this month, a football match in Brazil entered the Guinness Book of Records with 51 sendings-off.

Marca reported that the clash between Uberlândia and Mamoré in the Brazilian Minas Gerais state under-20 championship saw 51 players dismissed.

Referees halted the match in the 54th minute after a violent brawl dragged in almost everyone on the pitch.

That total surpasses the previous world record logged by Guinness, 36 sendings-off, set during an Argentine match back in 2011.

The first leg of the Minas Gerais second division under-20 championship semi-final never reached its conclusion.