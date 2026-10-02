Portugal celebrated a big win over Denmark, but the Cristiano Ronaldo crisis forced itself firmly onto the scene. Renato Veiga, a defender and one of those close to the veteran captain, was left with no choice but to stay silent in the face of repeated questions about what happened inside the camp.

Portugal secured a thrilling 4-2 victory over Denmark in Copenhagen in the UEFA Nations League. The win did not overshadow the fallout from Ronaldo's departure from the camp, which followed Jorge Jesus's decision to drop him to the substitutes' bench once again.

Journalists tried to coax a comment from Veiga about Ronaldo's situation after the match. The defender pointed to officials of the Portuguese Football Federation, then revealed he had received clear instructions not to speak about the crisis.

Veiga said: "I have a close relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, and he knows how much I appreciate and love him, but I have received instructions not to speak about this matter."

As the questions kept coming, the defender apologised to the journalists, saying: "I cannot speak about that, I am sorry, I really cannot talk."

Controversy or not, Veiga remains central to Jesus's plans. He has featured in every minute of the first three matches under the new coach.









Born in 2003, the young defender insisted that wearing the national team shirt is a great honour, saying: "I work daily to give the most I have with the club and the national team. Playing in the Portugal shirt is the greatest honour any player can have, and I will continue to work on developing my level."

He also praised the team's tactical development, explaining that more time to work and train together had helped the players carry out the coaching staff's instructions better.

Portugal face Norway at the Dragao on Sunday, chasing another win to tighten their grip on top spot in the group. Defensive solidity remains a worry, though. The team conceded twice in Copenhagen, and Jesus will be hoping to keep his players clear of any distraction off the pitch over the coming stage.











