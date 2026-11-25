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Saudi Arabia have qualified for the second round of the Under-17 World Cup after a hard-fought win over Haiti in their final group game.

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Saudi Arabia beat Haiti 2-1 at the Aspire Zone in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday, in the third round of Group D matches at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Haiti struck first in the 28th minute. Keke Ramos went clean through on the Saudi goal and finished skilfully.

The referee initially ruled it out for offside against Keke Ramos, then awarded the goal after a VAR review.

Haiti took that lead into half-time, but Saudi Arabia hit back in the second half. Abdullah Al-Dossari levelled in the 53rd minute, cleverly turning a low cross into the net.

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Zaid Al-Bouri grabbed Saudi Arabia's second in the 77th minute, running clean through on the Haiti goal from the halfway line.

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In the other game, played at the same time, France thumped Uruguay 3-0 to bounce back from their defeat to Saudi Arabia in the previous round.

Those results send Saudi Arabia's Under-17 side through to the second round of the Under-17 World Cup. They finish on 6 points, second behind group leaders France on the same tally and ahead of Uruguay, who drop to third, also on the same number of points.

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With all three teams level, the tiebreaker set aside their results against Haiti, leaving each side with 3 points. France top the group on goal difference (+2), with Saudi Arabia (0) second and Uruguay (-2) third.

Saudi Arabia's opponents will become clear once the group stage ends. They'll face one of the second-placed teams from the other groups.

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It's a historic achievement. This is the first time in 37 years that Saudi Arabia have got out of the group stage, having done so for the second and last time in 1989.

In all, it's the third time they've made it through the group stage at the Under-17 World Cup, after doing so twice before, in 1985 and 1989.

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In 1985, the second round was the quarter-finals, and Saudi Arabia went out at that stage after a 2-1 defeat to Brazil.

In 1989, they pulled off the greatest miracle in their history. Saudi Arabia won the title, beating Scotland on penalties in the final.

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Saudi Arabia's youngsters have also failed to get out of the group stage twice, at the 1987 and 2025 editions.