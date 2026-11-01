Video: Sami Al-Jaber drops a bombshell: I deserved to play in the Premier League

Sami Al-Jaber, the Saudi national team legend, has made a striking claim: he reckons he would have deserved a shot at the Premier League.

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One of the most prominent stars in the history of both Al-Hilal and the national side, Al-Jaber built a thrilling career on big titles and bigger goals.

"If I were around at this time, I would certainly have deserved to be in the Premier League," he told the programme "Nadeena".

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He went on: "If I were a player now, I think my market value would have reached 100 million euros."

Those words carry extra weight at a time when talent has thinned out noticeably. The Saudi national team have slipped on occasion as a result, the recent Gulf Cup triumph aside.