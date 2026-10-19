Egypt's Mohamed Salah has pulled clear at the top of the Turkish league's scoring charts this season with Trabzonspor.

The forward struck his eighth goal of the campaign against Besiktas in matchday eight.

Trabzonspor lead 2-0 as things stand, a result that would lift them to fourth on 16 points.

Salah arrived at the club on a free transfer at the start of the season, taking on a fresh challenge after his time with Liverpool came to an end.

Besiktas had been in the frame for his signature before he opted for Trabzonspor, only for talks between the two sides to break down.























