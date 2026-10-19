Video: Salah's magic leads Trabzonspor to a 2-0 win over Besiktas in the Turkish league

Trabzonspor saw off Besiktas 2-0 on Monday in the eighth round of the Turkish league.

Ozan Tufan opened the scoring in the 21st minute, before the Egyptian star doubled the hosts' lead in the 71st.

The win lifts Trabzonspor to fourth in the table on 16 points, while Besiktas slip to fifth on 15.

Salah's strike carried extra significance. It made him the outright leading scorer in the Turkish league this season with 8 goals.

The forward joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer at the start of the season, taking on a fresh challenge after his Liverpool journey came to an end.

Besiktas had been in the running for his signature before he committed to Trabzonspor, but talks between the two sides grew complicated.



















