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Kasimpasa-vs-Trabzonspor-1st-week-Trendyol-Super-League-2026-27AFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Video: Salah's European hopes suffer an early blow against Ferencváros

M. Salah
Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros
Trabzonspor
Ferencvaros
Europa League Qualification
Egypt
Türkiye
Hungary

The Hungarian team ended the first half ahead.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah suffered an early blow on his European debut this season. Hungary's Ferencvaros went ahead 1-0 away to hosts Trabzonspor of Turkey in the first half of the first leg of the Europa League play-off round for a place in the league phase.

Kristoffer Zachariassen struck for Ferencvaros in the 17th minute, meeting a cross and heading it past Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana.

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Salah is starting for the first time with Trabzonspor since his move to the Turkish club this summer. He had come on as a substitute in his first official appearance, the 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa that opened the team's domestic league campaign.

Super Lig
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Istanbul Basaksehir crest
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
Europa League Qualification
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

Tickets for Trabzonspor matches in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish league last season and lifted the Turkish Cup, earning their shot at the Europa League play-off round. 

The return leg takes place on 27 August at the Groupama Arena in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums.

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