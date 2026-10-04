Video: Ronaldo turns the page on the Portugal national team and carries out his dramatic decision

Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet has already departed for the Saudi capital Riyadh, following the Portugal captain's exit from his national team's camp, in a development that has raised widespread questions ahead of the clash with Norway in the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp angry. He said via his social media accounts that his decision came after the press conference held by coach Jorge Jesus, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation.

Keen to pick his moment, the Portugal star stressed that he is waiting for the right time to clarify the facts to the Portuguese public and to explain the reasons that drove him to leave the national team camp, without revealing further details at this time.

He is expected to arrive in the Saudi capital just before the start of the match between Portugal and Norway, scheduled for this Sunday evening in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League.

Norway will provide the second test Portugal face since Ronaldo's departure from the camp, after the team beat Denmark 4-2 last Thursday.