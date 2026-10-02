Video: Oulisi rewards Zidane with a historic goal after 558 days

On a night steeped in memories for Zinedine Zidane at the Stade de France, Michael Olise added his own flourish to the celebration with a stunning goal that brought one of his trademark weapons back to the fore for the French national team.

Olise rewarded his coach with something special during the clash between France and Italy, finding the net from a direct free-kick on a night that saw a historic reception for the French football legend as he stepped out onto the national stadium pitch.

Read also: after 28 years, France's fans surprise Zidane with a legendary reception

The goal was a thing of beauty. Olise unleashed a powerful left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area and watched it settle into the net, taking the France striker to nine international goals in a Les Bleus shirt.

It carries particular significance for Olise, who has rediscovered the direct free-kick with France. His last goal of this kind came against Croatia in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League on 23 March 2025.

That left a gap of 558 days before Olise scored from a direct free-kick again for France, stamping his mark on an exceptional night for Zidane. The Stade de France crowd had roared the legend back before kick-off.

Present and past came together in a single night. Zidane returned to the Stade de France to a salute from the fans, years on from his brilliance in a Les Bleus shirt, while Olise stepped up with a stunning goal to hand his coach a fresh moment of celebration at the start of his own journey with the national team.







