Trabzonspor confirmed today they have completed the free-transfer signing of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, ending one of the most captivating sagas of the summer window.

The Turkish club posted a video of Salah's first appearance in the Trabzonspor shirt across their official accounts, captioned: "In the maroon and blue shirt for the first time in front of the cameras, and a first message to the great fans of Trabzonspor".

Egypt's captain used the clip to address the club's supporters directly: "To the fans of Trabzonspor, are you ready? See you soon".

He then switched to Turkish: "Bize Her Yer Trabzon".

That is a famous chant among Trabzonspor's fans. Its literal meaning is "Everywhere is Trabzon for us", an expression of belonging and pride, with supporters feeling at home wherever they go.

Everything moved quickly in the days before the announcement. Trabzonspor first revealed they had opened official talks with Salah, then confirmed the date of his arrival in Turkey to undergo a medical and complete the paperwork.

His move draws a line under weeks of speculation over his next destination. Reports had linked him with Turkey's Beşiktaş, Spain's Atlético Madrid, Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah in the Saudi league, plus interest from clubs in the American league.

In the end, the Egyptian chose to stay in Europe through the gateway of Trabzonspor, who are banking on his vast experience to lead the team at home and on the continent this season.

The switch opens a new chapter for one of the greatest players in the history of Egyptian football. Salah leaves behind a nine-year spell at Liverpool packed with silverware: the Premier League, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup, on top of a long list of individual awards and records.

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