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ERLING HAALAND NORWAY Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem

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Video: "Not that close": Haaland plays the role of the "jealous lover" in the face of an Italian actor

Premier League
Manchester City
E. Haaland
England
Norway

Haaland continued his side work before the start of the new season

Erling Haaland played the "jealous boyfriend" in an incident that quickly spread across social media.

According to "The Sun", Italian actor Michele Morrone was spotted chatting with Isabel Johansen, the Manchester City striker's girlfriend.

As the pair talked, Haaland turned to the camera. "Whoa, whoa, whoa," he said, before adding: "Not that close, not that close."

A broad grin followed straight away. The giant Norwegian was only joking.

The clip that did the rounds came from a video on Haaland's YouTube channel, where Isabel features regularly.

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Manchester City
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He has kept his YouTube side venture going right up to the start of the new Premier League season.



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