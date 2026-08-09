Erling Haaland played the "jealous boyfriend" in an incident that quickly spread across social media.

According to "The Sun", Italian actor Michele Morrone was spotted chatting with Isabel Johansen, the Manchester City striker's girlfriend.

As the pair talked, Haaland turned to the camera. "Whoa, whoa, whoa," he said, before adding: "Not that close, not that close."

A broad grin followed straight away. The giant Norwegian was only joking.

The clip that did the rounds came from a video on Haaland's YouTube channel, where Isabel features regularly.

He has kept his YouTube side venture going right up to the start of the new Premier League season.







