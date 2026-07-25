Video: "Nobody hates him": Haaland lights up Donnarumma's wedding with an unexpected celebration

Norway's Erling Haaland stole the spotlight at the wedding of his Manchester City team-mate, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, after leading guests in a performance of the famous "viking row" celebration, in a scene that sparked widespread reaction on social media.

The celebration comes from the Norway national team, who helped popularise it during the 2026 World Cup. A leader bangs a drum twice to set the rhythm. The participants then sit in tight rows, mimicking the rowing motion while chanting the word "Row".

Norway's players had performed it during the World Cup, led by Martin Odegaard, after the win over Brazil. This time Haaland brought it to the wedding.

Donnarumma married his partner Alessia Elefante at a lavish ceremony in Italy. A host of football stars turned out, including Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Barella and Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

Haaland climbed onto the stage and grabbed the drum, leading dozens of guests through the celebration as everyone sat on the ground and mimicked the rowing motion to the beat.

Fresh from his 26th birthday a few days earlier, the Norwegian striker brought a real sense of fun to the ceremony. He burst out laughing at one moment, then paused to explain to a guest the correct way to perform the celebration.

Supporters lapped up the footage. One fan wrote: "Nobody hates this man", while another commented: "I can't stop laughing.. it looks like it was a fun wedding", and a third wrote: "Haaland is truly amazing", according to The Sun.

Haaland attended the ceremony with his partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen. Donnarumma, meanwhile, married his childhood sweetheart, with whom he had their first child in 2024.

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