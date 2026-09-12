Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Shabab vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Video: Neves to Al-Taawoun fans: I hope you don't go to pray!

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
R. Neves
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star criticises the behaviour of Al-Sukkari's fans

Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves fired a sharp message at Al-Taawoun's fans after enduring a provocation during a clash that ended 6-0 to the leaders on matchday seven of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Read also.. Video: Al-Khaleej stun Al-Nassr on a night of historic achievement
What angered the Portugal midfielder was the sight of Al-Taawoun's supporters chanting the name of his compatriot and late friend Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool player who died in a tragic accident last year. The chant appeared designed to provoke him during the encounter.

Neves passed in front of the media at full time and refused to address the incident directly when asked about it. Instead, he delivered a short sentence that carried a clear rebuke of what Al-Taawoun's fans had done.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

"I hope Al-Taawoun's fans do not go to prayer," Neves said, a reference to the act from the stands clashing with human values, principles and the heavenly religions.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Gharafa crest
Al-Gharafa
ALG
AFC Champions League Two
Al-Nahda crest
Al-Nahda
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT

Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

He did not go into the details or point the finger at any individual, settling for that brief message. It revealed his displeasure at the use of Jota's name in a bid to unsettle him during the game.

The stance came on a night when Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Taawoun 6-0, yet the fan incident cast a shadow over the occasion. Neves chose to voice his rejection of what happened with those few words after the final whistle.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google