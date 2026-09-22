Comedian Carlos Latre stole the spotlight from the audience of the programme "El Hormiguero" after he portrayed José Mourinho in a satirical impression, just a few hours after the controversial press conference held by the Portuguese coach following Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the capital's derby.

The programme teed up the sketch by announcing: "Today we have Mourinho's lookalike: Carlos Latre." Out came the comedian dressed as the Portuguese coach, ready to re-enact a string of his moments and statements for laughs.

Latre took aim at Mourinho's complaints about the refereeing in the derby, rolling out footage of challenges that, in the world of the impression, supposedly deserved red cards for Atlético Madrid players. He then stayed in character, brandishing the red card as he spoke.

He also dug into the José María Enríquez Negreira affair, serving up an exaggerated, satirical take on Mourinho's well-known stances towards Barcelona.

Another target was Mourinho's famous run-in with Tito Vilanova in 2011. Latre re-enacted the episode for laughs alongside one of the programme's members, then wrapped up the segment with a run of jokes riffing on the Portuguese coach's combative style.

The whole thing landed around 24 hours after Mourinho's press conference following the Madrid derby, turning his statements and stances during the match into satirical material on the "El Hormiguero" screen.