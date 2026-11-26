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Morocco striker Ayoub El Kaabi, Algeria star Adil Boulbina and a number of other stars are competing for the award for the best goal in Africa in 2026.

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have shortlisted 10 goals for their Goal of the Year award. They'll reveal the winner at their awards ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, next Wednesday.

Fans can vote for their favourite via CAF's official website before the ceremony.

Morocco loom large on the shortlist for 2026's best goal, with three efforts from Ayoub El Kaabi and Hakim Ziyech making the cut.

El Kaabi accounts for two of them. Both were exceptional overhead kicks at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco: the first against Comoros in the tournament's opening match, the second against Zambia in the final round of group games.

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The nominations underline one of his greatest strengths as a striker: turning awkward balls inside the box into goals. He's shown that knack throughout his career, for club and country.

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Ziyech earned his spot with a goal for Wydad AC against Olympique Safi in the CAF Confederation Cup.

His nomination carries extra weight. The Moroccan star returned to domestic football after more than a decade in Europe, where he played for some big clubs, most notably Ajax, Chelsea and Galatasaray.

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Algeria star Adil Boulbina also features for his late thunderbolt against DR Congo, a strike that flew into the net to tip the balance in Algeria's favour.

The shortlist spans four CAF competitions. Fellow Algerian Zinedine Ferhat is in contention too, alongside South Africans Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena.

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Three goals come from the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, scored by Cameroon's Grace Mendoua and Maeva Nedjo and Algeria's Marine Dafeur.

Five nominated for African Player of the Year

CAF had already set up the race for the 2026 African Player of the Year award by naming a five-man final shortlist. Moroccan and Senegalese players dominate it, with the fallout still rumbling on from the thrilling clash between the two nations in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

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Morocco provide three of the five and Senegal two. Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari will go up against Sadio Mané and Pape Gueye for the continent's biggest individual award.

CAF made the official announcement on their website on Wednesday, trimming the initial list of ten nominees to just five based on their performances and contributions for club and country during the assessment period.

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The governing body will name the winner at the annual awards ceremony next Wednesday.