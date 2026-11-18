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The final whistle did not mark the end of the match but the start of a new crisis. A video lasting only a few seconds set Moroccan social media alight, showing the Olympic team coach shouting in his player's face, and the joy of qualification turned into widespread controversy.

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Morocco Olympic team coach Jamal Ait Ben Idir has opened up on his controversial exchange with Fouad Zahouani after Morocco's second-leg clash with Ethiopia in the second round of Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Footage circulating on social media shows Ben Idir tearing into Zahouani and shouting in his face after the final whistle. The coach was clearly furious, and he appeared to be blaming the player for his performance in the match.

The clip caused a stir in Morocco. According to the Moroccan press, supporters reacted angrily, criticising the coach's behaviour and the way he treated his player.

Ben Idir quickly broke his silence. He explained what had happened behind the scenes and took aim at Zahouani directly, accusing him of lacking the professionalism that big, decisive matches demand.

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Speaking to Moroccan website "Le Site Info Sport", the coach said: "I have known him for three years and I have helped him a lot because he is a likeable person who is close to my heart, but if he wants to develop and reach a higher level, he has to understand that he must be more professional."

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He then turned to the way the player approached the game: "I told him, and I stressed it repeatedly, that he cannot go into a match of this size and importance in this way. This is unacceptable."

Ben Idir admitted he could have left Zahouani out of the line-up altogether. Instead, he chose to give him a chance to play and prepare for the fixtures ahead.

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He continued: "I could have not played him in the match, but I decided to give him this opportunity so that he would be ready for what comes next. I have learned from this experience and I will draw lessons later."

He made no secret of his disappointment with Zahouani's behaviour. Several of the player's teammates had watched the Ethiopia match from the stands, he pointed out, and success and silverware require team spirit and solidarity across the whole squad.

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Titles are won through teamwork and solidarity, he said. When every player starts thinking only about his own interests, the team cannot succeed.

Ben Idir signed off by taking full responsibility for his technical choices and his selection decisions: "I made decisions about the line-up and these are my responsibility and my choices, and in the future I will make the decisions I consider appropriate."

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Morocco had booked their place in the third and final round of qualifying by beating Ethiopia 5-3 in the second leg at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat. Their first-leg win meant they went through 6-3 on aggregate.

Senegal now await in the decisive round after beating South Sudan 3-0 on aggregate.

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The two deciding matches take place on 22 and 30 March 2027. Senegal host the first leg in Dakar, before the return fixture in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.