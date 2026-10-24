Morocco's Abderrahim Taleb, the head coach of Rwanda's APR, has tipped Zamalek to go far in the current edition of the CAF Champions League.

His verdict came after watching his own side crash out at Zamalek's hands. The Egyptians won both legs 1-0 to seal their place in the group stage on Saturday, back there after a three-season absence.

Speaking to ON Sport after the match, Taleb admitted his players had fallen short in the first half. They looked sharper after the break, dominating the run of play without turning their chances into goals.

The same story had played out in the first leg in Kigali, he explained. His half-time tweaks got his players to Zamalek's goal, but the final touch deserted them and the scoreline never budged.

Despite the difficulty of facing a Zamalek side who leaned on their experience and the weight of their huge support, Taleb insisted his players had gained plenty from the African adventure.

Reaching the goal down the flanks counted for nothing, he stressed, when his players kept lacking the accuracy to finish moves off.

He had only praise for his opponents. Zamalek, he said, enjoy a great history and a culture of winning and claiming titles, along with a distinguished group of players and substitutes and a high-level coach.

With holders Mamelodi Sundowns already out, and neither Al Ahly nor Wydad in this edition, Taleb reckons Zamalek have a genuine opening to push towards the final rounds. He hopes the White side seize the moment and go all the way to the title.